Wanted on probation violation, man accused of evading police

Mar. 30—A man wanted in Cumberland County Criminal Court for violating conditions of his probation allegedly fled from police and now faces a host of charges, including felony evading arrest.

William Thomas Whittaker Jr., 35, Sandy Creek Rd., March 16 was served a the probation violation warrant, an attachment for failure to appear in court and new charges of evading arrest, tampering with evidence, simple possession of meth and driving on a suspended license.

Whittaker was on probation for four years after pleading guilty on Dec. 7, 2020, to possession of less than .5 grams of meth in Criminal Court.

On March 20, Whittaker appear in Criminal Court before Judge Gary McKenzie who set his bond at $6,000 and continued the probation violation case to April 14.

Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Ashburn wrote in his report he was turning onto Hwy. 127 N. at the 317 exit when he recognized a man he identified as Whitaker turning onto I-40 on the west entrance ramp.

Ashburn stated in his report he observed the suspect eating something prior to him stopping in the area of the 314 mile marker. By this time Crossville Police Department Ptl. Keaton Harthun arrived on the scene and the two officers took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Bond for the new arrest was set at $36,500 and Whittaker will appear in General Sessions Court to face those charges.

