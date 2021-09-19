Wanted: September 19, 2021

Sep. 19—The Berks County sheriff's office is seeking the following fugitives:

—Scott Faust, 38, who recently lived in the 2400 block of Cumberland Avenue, Mount Penn, on a bench warrant. He is about 6 feet and 180 pounds. On Oct. 10, 2019, Faust failed to appear for a hearing on charges of sexual abuse of children and child pornography, deputies said.

—Richard Lafontaine, 23, who recently lived in the 900 block of Madison Avenue on forgery charges. He is about 5 feet 8 inches and 200 pounds. On May 6 and July 10, Lafontaine cashed multiple checks fraudulently in the amount of $3,011. He cashed the checks at different locations in Reading and was seen on surveillance at all locations, police said. Lafontaine is also wanted on a probation warrant from a conviction on a charge of possession of a firearm prohibited, deputies said.

Anyone with information about either fugitive is urged to contact the warrants division of the sheriff's department at 610-478-6390. Find the complete list of Berks County's most wanted at bit.ly/BerksMostWanted.