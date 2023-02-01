Wanted sex offender found hiding under mattress at Cobb County apartment, police say

A man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender was arrested after Cobb police found him hiding under a mattress at a family member’s apartment.

Deputies were in an apartment complex serving a temporary order of protection when they remembered that a wanted sex offender, Dameon Alexander, was thought to be living at the complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They found Alexander’s parked vehicle in front of one of the apartment buildings. Officers knocked on the door and spotted Alexander lying on a bed through a back window. The Sex Offender Unit later went inside the apartment, where they found Alexander hiding under a mattress.

TRENDING STORIES:

A woman and small child were inside the home. Police said they were family members but didn’t specify their relationship to Alexander.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Alexander was taken into custody.

It’s unclear what led to the initial charges that Alexander is a sex offender.