Wanted sex offender found hiding under mattress at Cobb County apartment, police say
A man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender was arrested after Cobb police found him hiding under a mattress at a family member’s apartment.
Deputies were in an apartment complex serving a temporary order of protection when they remembered that a wanted sex offender, Dameon Alexander, was thought to be living at the complex.
They found Alexander’s parked vehicle in front of one of the apartment buildings. Officers knocked on the door and spotted Alexander lying on a bed through a back window. The Sex Offender Unit later went inside the apartment, where they found Alexander hiding under a mattress.
A woman and small child were inside the home. Police said they were family members but didn’t specify their relationship to Alexander.
Alexander was taken into custody.
It’s unclear what led to the initial charges that Alexander is a sex offender.