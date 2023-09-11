Wanted street racing suspect shows up to turn himself in with guns, drugs in car, Nashville police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A known street racer turned himself in on three outstanding warrants Friday, but Metro Nashville police said he is facing additional charges after showing up with guns and drugs inside his car.

Marcus Magee, 24, of Antioch, was wanted on charges for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and making a false report following a street racing incident in August where police said a lengthy helicopter pursuit ensued.

‘Aggravation’: Metro police make a dozen street racing arrests so far this year

Detectives spoke with Magee over the phone on Friday, Sept. 8 and reportedly convinced him to surrender at the police department’s South Precinct.

During Magee’s interview, South Precinct detectives also spoke with a woman that drove him to the police station. Authorities reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car while speaking with the woman.

A search of the vehicle turned up 1.2 pounds of marijuana and two loaded firearms, according to police.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Magee was booked on his outstanding warrants and is also facing charges for four counts of felony weapon possession, felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in jail in lieu of a $39,500 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.