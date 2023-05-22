Wanted suspect charged with murder in Clinton shooting

May 22—A Clinton man wanted in connection with a local murder last month has now been charged.

On Sunday, Orenthal James McIntyre, 41, of Clinton, turned himself in to authorities at the Sampson County Magistrate's Office. Mcintyre was processed on charges for murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and possession firearm by felon in connection with a fatal shooting on April 29.

Clinton Police Department officials announced the arrest on Monday. McIntyre was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

McIntyre was wanted in the April 29 shooting death of a Clinton man and was considered "armed and dangerous," Clinton Police officials said just last week, announcing that warrants had been obtained in the deadly incident. They put out a wanted poster that included his head shot and urged anybody with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

At about 11:53 p.m. April 29, Clinton Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sampson Street and Faison Street. Upon arrival, officers found James Gamino, 30, lying on the ground in the driveway at 303 Sampson St. and Sergio Gamino, 27, lying on the porch at 315 Sampson St., both suffering from gunshot wounds. James Gamino was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Mcintyre's whereabouts are currently unknown, and we are seeking assistance for information on Mcintyre's location," a Clinton Police Department statement read at the time.

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis thanked detectives who had been working on this case, the citizens who provided information, and the District Attorney's Office.

According to previous reports, Clinton Police said the two Gamino men got into an argument with a third unknown suspect, now identified as Mcintyre, who then allegedly opened fire on the two before fleeing. The shooting happened just off the downtown area.

Clinton Police and Sampson EMS performed life-saving measures, however James Gamino was pronounced dead on the scene. Sergio Gamino was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

"Early indications of the investigation revealed that James and Sergio Gamino got into a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect near the intersection of Sampson and Faison Street when shots were fired," a statement from Clinton Police officials stated following the April 29 shooting. "Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence."

According to the N.C. Department of Correction, McIntyre has a criminal record in North Carolina that dates back to 1999, including traffic and drug convictions, along with possession of stolen goods convictions.

