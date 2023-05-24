Wanted suspect in child abuse case arrested in Dayton

A man wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a child abuse case is now in jail.

Richard King, 32, was arrested Wednesday morning on Free Pike. He was arrested by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

Deputies previously asked for help from the public in locating King. He was said to be a suspect in a child abuse case involving a four-year-old girl that was reported in early April.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that King possessed an active warrant issued by Ohio Adult Parole for charges of abduction and felony domestic violence.

On May 12, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted King on multiple charges related to the incident, including strangulation and assault.



