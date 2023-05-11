Wanted suspect identified in fatal January Brooklyn stabbing over $10

A wanted suspect has been identified in the January stabbing death of a man on a Brooklyn street during an argument over $10, police said Thursday.

Cops released a photo of Damique Miller, 22, and are asking the public’s help tracking him down.

Believed to be from Marietta, Ga., Miller is wanted for stabbing Daniel Ryan, 27, early Jan. 3 at Humboldt and Moore Sts. in Williamsburg. Ryan died three days later at Elmhurst Hospital.

His girlfriend, who witnessed the attack, told police he and his killer were arguing over $10.

Ryan’s ex-wife, Esther Rodriguez, 29, told the Daily News at the time that she didn’t know what to tell their their two children.

“My kids, they’re so small,” she said. “When they ask for daddy I can’t just say he’s working. It hurts.”

Ryan had worked for a moving company since he was 17, she said.

“He’s amazing,” Rodriguez said. “Known each other since we were young. He’s an amazing father. Great son. Great husband to me. Great brother. Everybody loved him. My family loved him. I miss him. He always made sure the kids and me was good. He would cook for me. Good conversations.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.