WANTED: Suspect in murder of Newton County woman identified
Natasha Billings was found dead in a Newton County home on Wednesday.
Now, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man they believe killed her.
Corey Olando Jackson was identified as a suspect on Friday and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault for Bilings’ death in Social Circle, Ga.
Deputies said Jackson is driving a black Chrysler 300 Touring with a Georgia license plate reading #TGU92890.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
CDC hiring for ‘many vacancies’ with up to 6-figure salaries, including remote work
Warrants out for the arrest of HOA president, treasurer at troubled South Fulton condo complex
Clayton County corrections officer allowed inmate to get assaulted inside jail cell, sheriff says
Billings was found shot to death in a Newton County home on Oct. 30, and identified Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said she was found during a welfare check at a home on Skyview Drive in Social Circle, Ga. after her mother had not heard from her in 48 hours.
Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the home and found the 37-year-old woman dead inside, prompting a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information about the case, and Jackson’s whereabouts, is asked to call NCSO Investigator Collins at 678-625-1428 or email them.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: