Wanted teen arrested, charged with stabbing father in Augusta

A wanted 17-year-old Augusta boy was arrested Monday and charged with repeatedly stabbing his father in September.

Steven Noah-David Cliett, 17, of Augusta, is charged with aggravated assault, according to jail records.

On Sept. 24, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Augusta University Medical Center ER for a past assault, according to an incident report.

Deputies met with Cliett's father, who said on Sept. 22 he and his son were standing in their front yard when Cliett "rushed him for unknown reasons," according to the report. Cliett's father said they hugged and then his son began stabbing him in the left arms and back.

Cliett then took off running toward Battle Row, according to the report.

Deputies could not find Cliett and a BOLO was issued. He was arrested Monday and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Teen charged with stabbing father in Augusta