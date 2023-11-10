‘He wanted to do the right thing’: Suspect turns himself in after seeing KFOR story

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stillwater single mother of two was left homeless after the home she was living in was at the center of a standoff Wednesday night that ended with the suspect not inside.

That suspect turned himself in Friday morning after seeing KFOR’s story about her situation.

“I was pleading with them that they could have the keys and that he wasn’t in there,” said Brittany Fent, who has lived at the home in Oakridge for three years.

Stillwater Police said they had gotten word Wednesday afternoon from Lincoln County officials of Lewis Bearden III being inside the home. Police said that he had felony arrest warrants for burglary and robbery and that they had information he would be there.

“He wasn’t there and I told them several times that he wasn’t,” said Fent. “I kept begging them to use my keys and get inside if needed, but they didn’t listen or believe me. Now I’m left without a home.”

Fent told KFOR that she had dated Bearden but they had broken up over a month ago.

Law enforcement forcefully entered her home, and ended up empty handed.

The damage is extensive throughout the home and on the outside. Several windows were broken, the door had been ripped off, the children’s beds had been broken into wooden pieces, clothes were thrown around, damage all over the walls, a TV busted, and more.

When asked why they decided to break the kids’ beds among the other things in the house SPD replied, “Once we’re inside we’re searching every possible location, trying to look through anything that could help find him.”

With the beds smashed and the house in ruins, Fent is left without a place for her children to lay their heads at night.

“I am living paycheck to paycheck trying to afford food for my girls,” said Fent. “I got an eviction notice earlier today and management told me that I would be the one to have to pay for the damages.”

Now, the man police were looking for has turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis Bearden’s family says he made the decision after seeing Fent’s story on News 4 Thursday evening.

“He seen what the police department did to his family on the news and he wanted to do the right thing,” said his sister, Leticia Bearden.

Lincoln County officials tell KFOR he is currently being booked into the jail.

For now, Fent and her kids are staying with her sister-in-law until she can find a more permanent situation.

Leticia set up a GoFundMe to help the family of three rebuild their life.

