Wanted Wisconsin homicide suspect found in Clay County

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A man who is a wanted homicide suspect in Wisconsin has been found in the Kansas City area.

Jose E. Dominguez-Garcia, 26, was found in Gladstone, Missouri, on Thursday after authorities had not been able to find him for two years.

Jose E. Dominguez-Garcia was charged in 2021 with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse in a Chippewa County Court, according to previous reports.

The Gladstone Police Department said they found the man through an automated license plate reader, which detected a stolen vehicle.

The man was Around 12:30 a.m., officers located a red Ford Fusion in a parking lot on NW Englewood Road in Gladstone. According to GPD, officers contacted the driver, who had multiple ID cards on his person, and gave several different names.

Officers say they eventually ruled that it was Dominguez-Garcia, a Wisconsin resident, who was wanted out of Chippewa County.

Dominguez-Garcia is currently in custody at the Clay County detention center.

