Wanted woman flees in high speed pursuit, crashes with baby in car

Kristi Belcamino, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 22—When deputies spotted a vehicle parked at a gas station on Little Canada Road shortly after midnight Saturday and tried to talk to the woman behind the wheel, she sped away, kicking off a high-speed freeway pursuit that ended when her car crashed and flipped on Hamline Avenue in St. Paul.

It was only after the crash that deputies found out the woman had a nine-month-old infant in the car, according to a press release from the Ramsey County sheriff's office.

Authorities say the infant didn't have any visible injuries and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The driver, Angelica Henry-Schmidt, 20, of St. Cloud was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and an outstanding Wisconsin Department of Corrections fugitive warrant for drugs, according to a Ramsey County sheriff's office press release.

The 12:17 a.m. pursuit began on southbound I-35E, continued west on Highway 36 and then ended on Hamline Avenue. While driving south on Hamline Avenue, the woman lost control of her vehicle, which hit a retaining wall, rolled, and came to rest in the intersection of Hamline and Idaho avenues, authorities said.

When deputies rushed to help the woman they found the baby inside. both were taken to an area hospital to be checked out before the driver was arrested and booked into jail.

A deputy was treated for a minor injury and released.

No further information was available Saturday.

