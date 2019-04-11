Wanted woman gets caught after taunting cops on Facebook

A wanted Pennsylvania woman was arrested after she taunted local authorities on Facebook, according to WDTV.

After landing on the Greene County Sheriff's Office's "Top Ten Most Wanted List" for failing to appear in court on simple assault charges, Chloe Jones, 23, decided to have some fun, responding to the police's Facebook post about her by asking if they did "pick up or delivery." When Jones got into an argument with other commenters on the post, she unwittingly revealed that she was at a hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

Photo: Greene County Sheriff's Office

With the help of residents in both Greene County and Monongalia County, police in West Virginia were able to track her down and extradited her to Pennsylvania this week.

Following the arrest, the Greene County's Sheriff's Office turned the tables on Jones while thanking everyone who submitted tips that led to her capture.

"Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use," the department's post read on Monday.

