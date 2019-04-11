Wanted woman's Facebook taunts help police track her down

This photo provided by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office shows Chloe Jones. Jones commented on the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post featuring her as one of the county’s most wanted, writing “Do you guys do pick up or delivery??” followed by four crying-laughing emojis. Police say she failed to appear in court on assault charges. Police tracked her down in West Virginia and she was extradited to Pennsylvania. The sheriff’s office took to Facebook on April 8, 2019 to announce her arrest. (Greene County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wanted Pennsylvania woman who taunted a sheriff's department online by asking if they "do pick up or delivery" has gotten a response: They do both, and she's in custody.

Chloe Jones commented on a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff's Office featuring her as one of the county's most wanted, writing "Do you guys do pick up or delivery??" followed by four crying-laughing emojis. Police say she had failed to appear in court on assault charges.

She then got into arguments with other commenters and claimed she was at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Police there tracked her down this week, and she was extradited to Pennsylvania.

Court records don't say whether she has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook again to announce her arrest and add that Jones "and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use."