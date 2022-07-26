Wanted Woodworth man taken into custody in Lafayette, brought back to Alexandria

Woodworth resident Jacob Martin Michot is back in jail after leaving a Texas treatment program without court permission.

Michot, 20, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 Tuesday afternoon after being found by U.S. marshals in Lafayette earlier in the day, according to a Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

He was booked on a new third-degree rape charge, as well as a contempt warrant. The new charge is the result of the continuing investigation by the sheriff office's Special Victims Unit, reads the release.

Jacob Michot: Rapides grand jury returns indictment on sex crime charges against Woodworth man

Charles Sneed III: Trial for Pineville man accused in baby's death continued until November

Michot was indicted in March on five felony counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of third-degree rape.

His bond was revoked Monday by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard after he left a treatment program in San Antonio, Texas, without court permission.

Beard had reduced Michot's bail on June 14, letting him be released on his own recognizance. Bail on another rape charge was reduced to $5,000.

Michot had been arrested twice by the sheriff's office — in December 2021 and in January— after complaints were filed against him with the Special Victims Unit.

His attorney, George Higgins III, had told Beard that his client would be going to the Adult and Teen Challenge facility in San Antonio, a long-term residential faith-based program for those dealing with addiction and alcoholism.

Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman objected to Beard's decision and later appealed to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. Michot left jail the day of the hearing.

Then, on July 18, Bowman filed a motion to revoke Michot's bond. In it, he stated that Michot left the facility without the court's permission.

Beard ordered Michot to show up in court on Monday, but he did not.

No new court date has been set for Michot yet, according to online Rapides Parish Clerk of Court records.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Jacob Michot arrested in Lafayette a day after he missed court hearing