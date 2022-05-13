Wanted: Worcester Police identify man wanted in stabbing of WRTA bus driver

The Worcester Police Department has named the suspect they are looking for in the stabbing of WRTA bus driver.

Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, is from Worcester.

Police say Stokes-Sims stabbed the WRTA bus driver on board his bus on Wednesday on Lincoln Street.

“Anyone coming into contact with Stokes-Sims is asked to use caution, do not approach, and call 911,” said Worcester Police.

“It happened very quickly. The person left the bus, ran away, the bus driver thankfully has non-life threatening injuries, was brought to the hospital,” said Lt. Sean Murtha, with Worcester Police.

A spokesperson for the Worcester Regional Transit Authority says this was a first. They understand their drivers have been assaulted verbally – but never a stabbing like this.

The WRTA also installed protective shields on their buses for their drivers, so they’re now looking into what went wrong here.

The WRTA says all the passengers who were on the bus were put on another bus and taken home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

