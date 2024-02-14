Wapak, Celina Police recover stolen firearms

Feb. 13—WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Police Department responded Monday to a report of a burglary at the Black Iron Armory on W. Auglaize Street.

Wapakoneta and Celina Police Department detectives found the 17 missing firearms after interviewing a suspect, who is a juvenile enrolled in the Celina School District.

The department responded to the alarm to find glass broken at the front entrance and stolen firearms.

In the statement, the police thanked the Celina police, Celina Schools and the ATF for their assistance.