Wapak council selects new executive director

Jan. 5—LIMA — The Wapakoneta Area Economic Development Council has chosen Josh Bloomfield as the new Executive Director. According to a recent press release, Bloomfield will replace Logan O'Neill. Bloomfield also said in the release he hoped to continue the work of O'Neill and former director Greg Myers.

"Development can be very challenging — but very rewarding at the same time," Bloomfield said. "I enjoy working on big projects and big ideas, especially ones that can have such a positive impact on the communities I grew up in. All you have to do is look around Wapakoneta to see the fruits of their (O'Neill & Myers) efforts. An ever-growing industrial park, new construction of restaurants and residences all over the city, and one of the most remarkable downtowns in Ohio."