Wapak man indicted on child rape charges

Jan. 31—WAPAKONETA — A Wapakoneta man has been indicted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition involving two girls under the age of 10.

Scott Dickman, 46, has been indicted on four counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. The rape charges can carry prison sentences of 25 years to life, if convicted.

According to police records, officers from the Wapakoneta Police Department responded to a complaint of child sexual assault. The two alleged victims told police about the assaults and were also interviewed by specialists at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, according to court records.

According to an affidavit in support of his arrest, Dickman had checked into Coleman Health Services in Lima where he told two employees he had touched one of the girls "inappropriately."

A pretrial hearing has been set for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court. Dickman is currently being held in the Auglaize County jail. His bond had originally been set at $3 million but has since been reduced to $2 million.