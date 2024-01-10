Wapak teenager dies of gunshot injuries

Jan. 9—WAPAKONETA — A Wapakoneta teenager injured in a weekend shooting incident has died. Wapakoneta City Schools on its Facebook page Tuesday mourned the passing of eighth-grader Ayden Moorman.

According to an earlier press release from Wapakoneta Police Department Chief Calvin Schneider, Wapakoneta police and EMS responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday to the initial report of a shooting. First responders found a 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, Schneider said. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition on Monday. It was not clear when the teen died.

Foul play was not suspected in the incident, but Schneider said agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will assist with the investigation.

A message left at Schneider's office Tuesday seeking additional comment following the confirmation of Moorman's death was not immediately returned.

Scott Minnig, principal of Wapakoneta High School, announced Moorman's death Tuesday on the school's Facebook page. He said the district is "saddened to announce the death of one of our eighth grade students." He said the news was been shared with the public so parents could prepare their school-aged children "and let them know we will have additional support at school" to help them work through the grieving process.

"Now is the time for us to care for our loved ones and keep Ayden and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Please contact the school office if you have any questions and concerns as we navigate this difficult time together," Minnig wrote.