Wapakoneta mayor pleads not guilty

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·2 min read

Aug. 3—WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh was ordered Tuesday to surrender his passport and the deed to his home while felony charges against him — including theft in office and having an unlawful interest in a public contract — play out in court.

Stinebaugh, 61, appeared Tuesday morning in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing before Judge Patricia Cosgrove, a retired Summit County Common Pleas Court jurist who was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court to preside over the case.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on behalf of the mayor and lifelong Wapakoneta resident to one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony; eight counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony; and eight counts of conflict of interest, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The Auglaize County grand jury filed the indictment July 22 alleging Stinebaugh entered into illegal contracts with family members and a business partner. He's also accused of having Wapakoneta pay for a sewer line to a property that his private company was developing. The incident allegedly occurred between 2016 and 2019.

Assistant Attorney General Micah Ault said Stinebaugh "entered into numerous contracts in which he or a family member had an interest." The ethics division of the Ohio Attorney General's Office conducted the investigation into complaints against Stinebaugh.

Stinebaugh has maintained his innocence and said after the indictments were announced that he was "looking forward to clearing my name."

As conditions of his $100,000 bond, in addition to putting his home up as collateral, the judge ordered that Stinebaugh not leave Auglaize County and that he have no contact with any individuals or entities listed as victims in the indictment.

Cosgrove asked Ault if the AG's office intended to pursue a provision whereby a public office-holder may be temporarily removed pending the resolution of criminal charges. Ault said his office has filed a motion to initiate those proceedings.

The Ohio Revised Code specifies that if a public official is charged with a felony, the attorney general may, if it is determined the felony relates to the public official's administration of or conduct in the performance of the duties of the office, forward a copy of the indictment to the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court with a request that the chief justice proceed with the suspension process.

If the public official contests the suspension, the chief justice is required to appoint a special commission comprised of three retired justices or judges to consider the facts and circumstances related to the offense charged.

A teleconference between the judge and attorneys was scheduled for Sept. 16 to update the status of filings in the case.

Stinebaugh was elected mayor of Wapakoneta in November 2015, defeating Rodney Metz. He was re-elected in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Melting ice imperils 98% of Emperor penguin colonies by 2100

    With climate change threatening the sea ice habitat of Emperor penguins, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday announced a proposal to list the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. “The lifecycle of Emperor penguins is tied to having stable sea ice, which they need to breed, to feed and to molt,” said Stephanie Jenouvrier, a penguin ecologist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Research published Tuesday in the journal Global Change Biology found that by 2100, 98% of Emperor penguin colonies may be pushed to the brink of extinction, if no changes are made to current rates of carbon emissions and climate change.

  • Denials and photos: Cuomo's video defense

    Facing a devastating report that found he sexually harassed multiple women, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a video on Tuesday denying any wrongdoing, claiming his accusers were wrong and displaying one photo after another of himself exchanging kisses and hugs with constituents, politicians and celebrities. One of his accusers responded that Cuomo was "victim-blaming." In the 14-minute video, Cuomo offered little detailed rebuttal of the specific charges, which included reaching his hand under an aide's blouse and grabbing her breast and running his finger down a state trooper’s spine.

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • ‘Mummified body’ of missing woman discovered in daughter’s Arkansas home, sheriff says

    The mom’s body was wrapped in newspaper from 2020, officials said.

  • Ohio woman jailed for attacking elderly Asian store owners, bond set at $75,000

    A woman wanted for attacking the elderly Asian owners of a beauty store in Cleveland has been arrested and charged with a felony. The allegation: Ebony Afzal, 25, is accused of beating the couple running Chic Beauty Supply on Lorain Road on July 23. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and is said to have sprung from a purchasing dispute.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on a charge of incest on Sunday after a leaked call spread online.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

    Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take psychiatric drugs and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free with just 50 cents to his name, the Hawaii Innocence Project said in a court document asking a judge to set the record straight. A petition filed in court Monday night asks a judge to vacate the arrest and correct Joshua Spriestersbach's records. It's unclear how this happened as Spriestersbach and Castleberry had never met.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year. Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. “Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” the McCloskeys' lawyer Joel Schwartz said Tuesday.

  • A Coroner Said a Black Missouri Teen Committed Suicide In the Attic of a Man Known for Racist Social Media Posts. A Jury Disagreed

    More than three months after a Black Missouri teenager was found dead at a party hosted by a man whose social media can best be described as “how to be a pro racist,” a Missouri jury has overruled the coroner’s initial findings and declared that the 19-year-old’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

  • Iowa man accused of tormenting his ex for two years is sentenced to decade in prison

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after harassing his ex-girlfriend, officials say.

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • 5 Miami Beach Officers Charged After Violent Arrests Of Black Men In Hotel

    The officers were filmed repeatedly kicking Dalonta Crudup in his head and striking Khalid Vaughn as he filmed the incident, the state attorney said.

  • Groom Arrested on Wedding Night After Suspicion of Bride Having Affair Leads to Shooting

    According to police, the shooting happened while multiple agencies were responding to a traffic-jamming accident. The man has since been arrested and charged.

  • Black man reportedly assaulted by white men at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers.

  • The Horrific Details of How Andrew Cuomo Allegedly Preyed on a State Trooper

    Photo by Carlo Allegri-Pool/Getty ImagesWhen New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had substantiated a slew of allegations of sexual harassment against scandal-plagued Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, perhaps the most shocking revelation involved a female state trooper assigned to his protective detail.In addition to targeting the woman for assignment to him and subsequently sexually harassing her on several occasions, the AG’s probe led by two outside lawyers found, Cuo