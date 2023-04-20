Wapakoneta police seeking information after water plant vandalized

Wapakoneta police are asking the public for help solving a recent vandalism incident.

According to a social media post from the police department, the Wapakoneta Water Plant on Harrison Street was vandalized.

The incidents would have occurred during the month of April, the police department said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Lt. Patrick Green at 419-738-8802.