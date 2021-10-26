Wapakoneta woman charged in drug overdose death

Oct. 26—WAPAKONETA — A Wapakoneta woman charged with providing the drugs that allegedly killed a St. Marys man earlier this year has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Mariah Miller, 20, was indicted by an Auglaize County grand jury Oct. 21 on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.

She entered pleas of not guilty to all charges and was ordered held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

According to Auglaize County Prosecuting Attorney Edwin Pierce, the involuntary manslaughter charge is related to the overdose death of 40-year-old Nate Ellis of St. Marys in February of this year. Ellis was found dead on Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence.

The first-degree charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 11 years, while the longest possible sentence on the second-degree felony is eight years.