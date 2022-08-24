Wapato man gets 50-year sentence in murders spurred by drinking, anger over video game

Aug. 24—A 37-year-old Wapato man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three shotgun killings that prosecutors say were fueled by alcohol and anger over a video game.

Clifton F. Peter pleaded guilty in August 2021 to three counts of second-degree murder after fatally shooting three complete strangers during a crime spree that began at his family home. He had previously been imprisoned on charges of robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Peter's mother and uncle reported he had spent the day drinking when he began acting violently on June 1, 2020.

After playing video games in his room, Peter smashed his TV and walls before attacking his mother, who was attempting to leave the home, and then hopped in her car. He backed out of the driveway while speeding, according to court records, and nearly struck a man driving home from work. Peter got out of the car and shot the man to death, then hopped back in the car and continued driving.

Peter then rear-ended a car occupied by a couple up the street. He got out, shot the female driver, then turned the gun on her male passenger. The second shooting was witnessed by two children playing nearby, according to court records.

The entire episode lasted 20 minutes, and based on the amount of alcohol Peter reported consuming that day, his blood alcohol content was likely three times the legal limit to drive, according to his attorneys.

Prosecutors had asked for the 50-year sentence. In a statement, U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref called the killings "senseless."

"Three people are dead. Two children have been orphaned without any immediate family in the United States. A family patriarch will never see his grandchildren graduate from high school or walk his daughter down the aisle," Waldref said in a statement. "Violence like this is not normal, and it cannot be normalized."

Peter's attorney argued that the violence was impulsive and fueled not only by the intoxication, but by a lifetime of depression that had begun after the death of his father. His brother also died in a fishing accident that Peter had intended to go on.

The shootings occurred on the Yakama Indian Reservation, prompting the federal murder charges.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Stanley Bastian handed down the sentence. Peter was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $86,170 and serve a five-year term of supervised release upon leaving prison.