Wapello inmate dies in prison

Aug. 16—CLARINDA — A man serving a prison sentence for crimes committed in Wapello County has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said 32-year-old Joshua Pierce died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center at 3:25 a.m. Monday. The cause of death is being investigated by the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office, and an investigation is pending.

A press release from the DOC said Pierce was found unresponsive in his call at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. He was serving a 40-year prison sentence that began Jan. 22, 2018. Pierce had been convicted of second-degree burglary, operating a vehicle without consent, felon in control of firearm, and going armed with intent. He had been labeled an habitual offender.

The charges stemmed from 2017, when he was charged for bringing a shotgun to a victim's residence in Ottumwa, kicking the door in and punching the victim in the face. He was originally sentenced to a suspended prison sentence with probation, but after a violation the prison sentence was imposed and probation revoked.

In 2016, Pierce was one of two individuals sought by police in an Eldon manhunt after a pursuit that began from a shots fired call near Ottumwa.

In 2017, police had to search for Pierce after he escaped from the custody of the Wapello County Sheriff's Office during a transport to the jail from a doctor's appointment.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.