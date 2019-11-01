WaPo/ABC Poll: Trump's approval falls among Republicans, nation split on impeachment

WASHINGTON – A new poll by The Washington Post and ABC News shows President Donald Trump's approval fell to its lowest level yet among Republicans in the outlets' polling.

Seventy-four percent of Republicans approve of Trump's performance as president, an eight-point decline from the outlets' September poll. However, 64% of Republicans "strongly approve" of Trump's performance, relatively unchanged from September.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans approve of Trump's performance, 91% of Democrats disapprove.

Polling by USA TODAY and Suffolk University from earlier this week reflected these results as well, as Trump's base of support dug in as the impeachment inquiry escalated and began to move into a public phase after a House of Representatives vote Thursday.

The Washington Post-ABC poll still shows Americans evenly divided on impeachment, with 49% of survey respondents supporting impeachment and removal from office, and 47% opposing impeachment and removal.

The divisions reflect the nation's partisan divides. Eighty-two percent of Democrats support impeachment and removal while 18% of Republicans supported it. Forty-seven percent of independents opposed it.

Among Democrats, 13% opposed impeachment and removal compared to 82% of Republicans. Just under half (49%) of independents opposed it.

In yesterday's vote to formalize rules for the impeachment inquiry, only two Democrats, Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, voted against the resolution, with all Republicans opposed.

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., left the Republican Party earlier this year and voted for the resolution.

The poll also asked respondents about the issues raised in the impeachment inquiry.

When asked if they thought Trump did "something wrong" in his dealings with Ukraine, 55% of respondents said he did, and 35% said he didn't. Ten percent had no opinion.

The Trump administration is accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine as part of a campaign to pressure the country to open investigations into Trump's political adversary Joe Biden. Trump has said the request to investigate was not political.

When respondents were asked about the role of Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who witnesses have characterized as a central figure in the pressure campaign, 60% of respondents said Giuliani's role in Ukraine policy was "inappropriate."

The poll of 1,003 adults was conducted from Oct. 27-30, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

