Wappinger man accused of rape, endangering welfare of an incompetent person

POUGHKEEPSIE - A Town of Wappinger man has been accused of having sexual intercourse with someone who is unable to consent last year.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's office, a recent sexual assault investigation led to the arrest of Kawliga B. Shapiro, 42.

The sheriff's office said Shapiro is accused of having sexual intercourse with someone who is unable to consent on at least two occasions in 2022.

Shapiro was charged with two counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree incest and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, all felonies.

State police and the Dutchess County Department of Probation and Community Corrections assisted the sheriff's office with the investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Shapiro already was in the Dutchess County jail on unrelated charges, and he is continuing to be held there.

The sheriff's office said no further information will be released at this time in order to protect the victim's privacy and safeguard future court proceedings.

The name of Shapiro's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Wappinger man accused of sexual assault, endangering welfare