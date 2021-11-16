Wappinger man sentenced to 30 years after shooting at police in 2019 standoff

Mike Randall, Poughkeepsie Journal
·2 min read
Dutchess County Sheriffs deputies responding to the scene of the standoff on Marlorville Road in Hughsonville on September 2, 2019.
A 49-year-old Town of Wappinger man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison on Friday after he was convicted on two counts of attempted first-degree manslaughter in relation to a Memorial Day standoff in 2019.

Christopher DeMilio was arrested following a standoff at his home on Marlorville Road, during which he shot at police and one state trooper was grazed by a bullet.

Christopher DeMilio
A Dutchess County Court jury convicted DeMilio on Sept. 28 on two counts of attempted first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies; and a host of misdemeanor counts.

Twenty years: Man sentenced for killing his father, burning his home

New trial: Appellate court says prohibiting grand jury testimony was incorrect

Appeal planned: Ex-corrections sergeant challenges guilty verdict in ex-wife's murder

He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on each of the attempted first-degree manslaughter convictions, with those sentences to run consecutively, along with a concurrent sentence of 15 years in prison on the weapon possession conviction.

He also was sentenced to one year in prison on each of the misdemeanor charges, and those are also to run concurrent to the attempted first-degree manslaughter sentences.

The standoff began shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2019, when state police were dispatched to DeMilio's home for what was originally described as an "unknown type of disturbance." Two children who had been inside the home were released as troopers approached the home.

According to police accounts at the time, state police crisis negotiators remained in contact with DeMilio for several hours as he continued to fire his weapon. One trooper was grazed by a bullet around 10 p.m. and was treated at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie and released.

DeMilio eventually surrendered and was taken into custody by state police around 2:25 a.m. He originally was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count for each of the officers who were in front of the home at the time of the incident.

