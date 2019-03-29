Hunter DeRensis

Domestic Politics, United States

A proponent of Trump-Russia collusion theories, Rep. Adam Schiff has been enveloped by fallout from the conclusions of Mueller's investigation.

The War Between Trump and Schiff is Just Starting

“The Justice Department will release special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation to Congress and the public by ‘mid-April,’ if not sooner,” Attorney General William Barr said on Friday. Portions of the 300-page report are due within the next couple of weeks to Congress, ensuring that it will not leave the media spotlight anytime soon. Instead, the brouhaha over the report will only heighten the clash between leading Democrats and President Donald Trump. No one is taking a more adamant line on this than Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and lawmaker.

Since Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced one week ago that he was submitting his final report to the Justice Department, it’s been a rough time for people who bet the family farm that the Trump presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government. Not just the media, who disseminated the under-sourced accusation with reckless abandon, but also the politicians who cashed in for political gain.

With the number of times Congressman Schiff has been interviewed on CNN and MSNBC over the past two years, a large number of Americans probably recognize him more than their own representative. Schiff, in his role as ranking member and now chair of the House Intelligence Committee, was invariably asked about collusion with the Russian government, and he spoke about the evidence of conspiracy at length. According to Schiff, it is undeniable that the Trump campaign was involved with the Kremlin, and he frequently determined that Mueller’s investigation would reach conclusions on information that he was not at liberty to say on the record.

Now that Special Counsel Mueller has announced that his investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” Congressman Schiff is renewing his assault.

Yesterday during a routine committee hearing, Congressman Mike Conaway (R-TX) used the time allocated for his opening statement to present a letter signed by all nine committee Republicans asking Schiff to step down as committee chair. “Since prior to the inauguration of President Trump in January 2017, you have been at the center of a well-orchestrated campaign claiming, among other things, the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government. Indeed, before the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel, you alleged during one of your frequent television interviews that there was ‘more than circumstantial evidence’ of collusion but that you could not ‘go into particulars,’” read Conaway.

Despite the newly released conclusion of the Mueller report, Conaway wrote, “you continue to proclaim in the media that there is ‘significant evidence of collusion.’ You further have stated you ‘will continue to investigate the counterintelligence issues. That is, is the president or people around him compromised in any way by a hostile foreign power?’ Your willingness to continue to promote a demonstrably false narrative is alarming.” The committee Republicans asserted to Schiff that these actions “have exposed you as having abused your position to knowingly promote false information, having damaged the integrity of this Committee, and undermined faith in U.S. government institutions…we have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your Constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as Chairman of this Committee.”

Cold-cocked, Adam Schiff used the remainder of his opening statement to respond to the GOP’s letter. “My colleagues may think it’s okay that the Russians offered dirt on the Democratic candidate for president as part of what was described as the Russian government’s effort to help the Trump campaign. You might think that’s okay,” Schiff began. “My colleagues might think it’s okay that when that was offered to the son of the president, who had a pivotal role in the campaign, that the president’s son did not call the FBI. He did not adamantly refuse that foreign help. No, instead that son said he would love the help of the Russians. You might think it’s okay that he took that meeting. You might think it’s okay that Paul Manafort, the campaign chair, someone with great experience at running campaigns, also took that meeting. You might think it’s okay that the president’s son-in-law also took that meeting. You might think it’s okay that they concealed it from the public. You might think it’s okay that their only disappointment after that meeting was that the dirt they received on Hillary Clinton wasn’t better. You might think that’s okay,” he continued, referencing the June 2016 meeting in Trump tower.