War has come to Russians homes’ — Ukrainian intelligence on explosions in Belgorod

GUR has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the explosion in Belgorod

Yusov didn't comment on whether Ukraine was involved or not in the drone attack on Belgorod's power substation the previous night.

He did, however, note that the city was without power for some time.

"It is obvious that for people who believe in miracles, live and do good, the fire of grace descends on them. For those who do evil, the fire of God for Easter is different,” he said.

“The war has already come to every Russians' home, as well as to homes of (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin's supporters" he said about the explosion, adding that there are no safe places left in Russia.

The attack comes days after Russian authorities cancelled parades for ‘International Workers Day’ on May 1 and ‘Victory Day’ on May 9, citing a high “terror attack” threat.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine