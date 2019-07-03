Stratfor Worldview

Security, Middle East

Here's why.

War Is Coming?: America May yet Get into an Escalation with Iran

Future flashpoints between Iran and the United States are highly likely.

What Happened

For now, it appears that the United States will hold off on striking Iran in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. drone by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) surface-to-air missile. U.S. President Donald Trump announced June 21 that he had initially authorized a military strike on three Iranian targets, but called it off 10 minutes before it was due to because he was concerned about the potential loss of life. Iran has avoided a U.S. counterstrike for now, and will almost certainly continue its aggressive regional strategy — which means Trump is at risk of finding himself in a similar position again.

What It Means

