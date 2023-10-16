War to continue past 2024, 155 Ukrainians evacuated from Israel, Madonna for Ukraine

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Monday, October 16, 2023.

● No reason to expect end of fighting in Ukraine by end of 2024, MP says

There is no reason to believe that active hostilities in Ukraine will cease by the end of 2024, Serhiy Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said in an interview with Radio NV on Oct. 13.





● US can support Ukraine, Israel, and defend itself at same time, Biden tells CBS

The United States is able to support Ukraine, Israel, and maintain its own defenses at the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with U.S. television news network CBS published on Oct. 15.





ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

● Ukrainian pilots to begin F-16 training in US next week — report

Ukrainian pilots will start training to fly F-16 fighter jets at an Air National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona, next week, Politico reported on Oct. 13, citing several U.S. sources.

● Long-promised GLSDB munitions on their way to Ukraine — report

The Boeing/Saab joint venture is on track to deliver the first batch of Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) to Ukraine soon, Global Defense Corp outlet reported on Oct. 13, citing a company official.

● Second evacuation flight from Israel departs with 155 Ukrainians onboard

A second evacuation flight, transporting 155 Ukrainians, including 107 women and 23 children, has taken off from Israel bound for Romania, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel said early on Oct. 16.





● Armenian president signs ratification of ICC membership, must arrest Putin if he visits

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan approved the parliament’s decision to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Armenian President's press service reported on Oct. 13.





● Video compilation of Russian fiasco at Avdiyivka’s meat grinder

The Russian General Staff's decision to launch a massive attack on Avdiyivka in Donetsk Oblast with units far from combat readiness, including "Storm Z," has turned into a complete fiasco.

● Ukraine’s spy chief persuades 19 Russians to surrender in radio negotiations — group commander says

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR, got 19 Russian soldiers to surrender by talking to them over the radio, Oleksandr Lutyi, the commander of a special forces group equipped with anti-aircraft missile systems, has claimed in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.





● Madonna takes a stand for Ukraine in London world tour opener

Iconic pop star Madonna wore a Ukrainian flag during the inaugural show of her “Celebration” world tour at a London stadium, belting out the classic hit “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.”





● Russia has become ‘Iranian proxy’ – Putin’s weak response to Hamas attack evidence of plight of Russian foreign policy

Vladimir Putin's response to the Hamas militant attack on Israel likely demonstrates his dependence on Iran, Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin who now lives in Israel, told Radio NV on Oct. 12

● Only electoral simulation feasible during wartime, says Ukrainian MP

In a recent interview with Radio NV, Serhiy Rakhmanin, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, asserted that during times of conflict in Ukraine, only a simulation of elections is possible.

● What the experts think: Reignited Middle East conflict is another warning sign for international order

There is another war in the Middle East, this time between the Palestinians and Israel. It is not the first time. But, it is much more severe than before, writes political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko.





We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine