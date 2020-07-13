'This is a war': the coronavirus disaster in California's hardest-hit – and poorest – county

In southern California’s Imperial county, the chuff-chuff of spinning helicopter blades has become a familiar noise.



It’s the sound of coronavirus patients being airlifted out – 15 to 17 a day, on average. This remote region along the US-Mexico border is under siege from Covid-19, and hospitals are stretched to the brink.





Imperial county, population 181,000, is experiencing California’s worst outbreak, according to several public health metrics.

Over the last 14 days, the county’s infection rate was more than 588 per 100,000 people – by far the highest in the state. As of Friday, the county had recorded 7,759 coronavirus cases and 132 fatalities.



Adolphe Edward, the CEO for El Centro regional medical center, one of only two hospitals in the county, is reminded of medical operations he has overseen in Turkey, Oman and United Arab Emirates. More than 500 patients have already been transported out of the county to other medical facilities, and still the cases keep coming.





“People are asking, ‘What’s going on? Is there a war?’” said Edward. “Yes, there is. This is a war on Covid.”

‘If there was a poster of a place where Covid thrives, this is it’

Imperial county, a rural stretch of California’s far south-east, faces a unique set of challenges, including high poverty rates, air pollution and a transitory workforce of farmworkers.

But in many ways it is also a microcosm of the pandemic’s toll on communities of color across the state and nation.

Latinos in California are already disproportionately affected by the virus, making up 39% of the population but 55% of coronavirus cases and 42% of deaths. But near the border, the trends are even more pronounced. Latinos in Imperial county make up 85% of the population and a startling 95% of deaths.

Agricultural farm land near the Salton Sea in California's Imperial county. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Not only has coronavirus infected a disproportionately high number of residents, Imperial county is also the state’s poorest. In 2018, 30% of its children lived in poverty, soaring above state and national averages. It comes in dead last on a ranking of county health indicators, which include rates of obesity, access to healthcare, and environmental pollution.

For years, children in Imperial county have suffered alarmingly high rates of childhood asthma, a factor researchers believe could be connected to pollution and harmful, dust-blown particles released by an evaporating Salton Sea.

Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle, a non-profit that has been monitoring air quality and pushing the state to address it, said that taken together these factors make the county a Petri dish for disease.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, but we’ve been dealing with epidemics of cancer, asthma, and diabetes for a long time. If there was a poster of a place where Covid thrives, this is it,” said Olmedo.

Medical professionals treating patients in Imperial county say they are not surprised to see coronavirus disproportionately affect a community dealing with underlying risk factors of poverty and chronic illness.

“We see so many patients with diabetes, asthma, cancer and obesity. This type of co-morbidity compromises health, and by the time you run into Covid, this virus that wants to take you down, it becomes much harder to combat,” Edward said.

The doctor said the medical center saw its first case in early March, and by the first week of April cases began to soar. Since May, they have seen a steady flow of 50 to 60 Covid-19-positive patients a day. Medical staff have witnessed at least 26 patients rapidly deteriorate and die within 10 to 15 minutes, Edward said. Patients in need of higher care levels have been transported as far away as San Francisco, 600 miles north.