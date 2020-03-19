War on Coronavirus Puts South African Political Battles on Hold

(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s political parties agreed to put aside their differences to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc on the economy and threatens to overwhelm the public health system.

The truce was declared at a meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, held with the leaders of opposition parties in Cape Town on Wednesday to discuss the pandemic, which has been declared a national disaster.

“Our country finds itself in an extreme situation that requires extraordinary measures,” Ramaphosa said in a statement. “It requires that all South Africans work together in unity and solidarity, in partnership and cooperation.”

The unprecedented display of unity comes as the Health Ministry said 116 people have now tested positive for the disease -- more than any other nation in sub-Saharan Africa. The number of confirmed cases has soared since the first patient was diagnosed on March 5, with the first 14 local transmissions confirmed this week.

A ban on foreign nationals who traveled to countries with high case counts, including the U.S., U.K., China and Italy, came into effect on Wednesday. More nations may be added to the list based on whether the World Health Organization considers them high risk, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told reporters in Cape Town.

Schools and universities closed for a month, while 35 of 53 land ports and two sea ports were shut. The government has thus far refrained from confining people, but late Wednesday issued regulations ordering bars and restaurants to limit the number of patrons to 50 people during the day. Those that sell alcohol must close from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Other key developments:

South African Airways, the national carrier that has been placed under a form of bankruptcy protection, canceled 124 regional and 38 international flights this month due to the virus.The FTSE/JSE Africa All-Share Index slumped 7.2% to its lowest level since June 2013 on Wednesday, while the rand closed at a record low against the dollar.One of the country’s main tourist attractions, the cable-car that runs to the top of Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain and carries 6,000 passengers daily, closed Wednesday.Several cities shut a number of public amenities.The National Health and Allied Workers Union threatened to defy a ban against public gatherings of more than 100 people and stage protests against a government plan to renege on a three-year wage deal for state workers.Medical facilities run by South African mining companies, which have expertise in screening for and treating tuberculosis, are being examined for use to treat coronavirus patients, according to the Minerals Council, an industry body.The government said it is identifying sites in all 52 districts that could be used to quarantine people who become infected.

(Updates with restrictions on bars, restaurants in sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.