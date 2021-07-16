  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A war correspondent was killed in Afghanistan days after live-tweeting Taliban RPGs hitting his Humvee

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A broken windshield on the Humvee
A still from video footage captured by Danish Siddiqui inside the Humvee. Twitter/Danish Siddiqui

  • Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for Reuters, was killed in Afghanistan Friday.

  • He had been embedding with Afghan security forces to cover clashes with the Taliban.

  • Days earlier, he had live-tweeted about Taliban RPGs hitting the Humvee he was in.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A war correspondent was killed in Afghanistan days after he live-tweeted about Taliban RPGs hitting his Humvee.

Danish Siddiqui, the Reuters chief photographer and a Pulitzer Prize winner, was killed in clashes in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city, near a border crossing with Pakistan, Reuters reported, citing an Afghan commander.

The commander said Afghan special forces were fighting to retake a market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed. The commander told Reuters they were killed in Taliban crossfire.

Siddiqui had been embedding with the Afghan special forces since earlier this week, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, he live-tweeted a mission with the Afghan special forces as they tried to "extract a wounded policeman trapped by Taliban insurgents on the outskirts of Kandahar city."

He then tweeted as the Humvees, including one he was in, were attacked.

"Rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and other heavy weapon were used by the Taliban against the convoy resulting in the destruction of 3 Humvees. Gunners atop the Humvees swivelled wildly, aiming fire at suspected Taliban fighters who were hard to see," he tweeted.

This video from Siddiqui shows the moment his vehicle was hit:

"The Humvee in which I was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 RPG rounds and other weapons. I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead," he wrote. His report was later published by Reuters.

Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement: "Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague," adding that they were "urgently seeking more information."

Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan's ambassador to India, tweeted that he was "deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend."

Other journalists paid tribute to Siddiqui:

Earlier this year Siddiqui also covered the COVID-19 crisis in his native India.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Delta pilot is reportedly suing the airline for $1 billion, accusing it of stealing the idea for an app he developed

    The pilot said in the lawsuit that he spent $100,000 on the app but that Delta rejected his pitch and launched a similar app, according to Bloomberg.

  • Russian envoy expects Taliban not to threaten Central Asia

    Moscow expects the Taliban to fulfill its pledge not to threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said in an interview published Wednesday. Zamir Kabulov, who met with a Taliban delegation that visited Moscow last week, voiced confidence that the Taliban would focus on securing their gains in Afghanistan and wouldn't try to challenge the countries of the region. "They visited Moscow to offer guarantees on behalf of the Taliban's supreme leadership that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against the interests of third countries,” Kabulov said in an interview with the state RIA-Novosti news agency.

  • The era of polluting the atmosphere for free is coming to a close

    In April, a metric ton of carbon in Europe traded above $50 for the first time—and then kept rising, smashing through the ceiling set over the last decade. While efforts to fix a cost to carbon emissions have been around for more than a decade, carbon prices have remained persistently low—ranging from a few cents per ton to a few dollars in most cases.

  • Jarren Duran Arrives, Jarred Kelenic Returns

    George Bissell discusses Jarren Duran’s highly-anticipated Red Sox debut and the imminent return of Jarred Kelenic in Thursday’s Daily Dose. (Ashley Green / Telegram & Gazette via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Women’s groups call for UN peacekeeping force in Afghanistan

    Women’s rights supporters and faith leaders are calling for a United Nations peacekeeping force for Afghanistan to protect hard-won gains for women over the last two decades as American and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country and a Taliban offensive gains control over more territory. Under the Taliban, women were not allowed to go to school, work outside the home or leave their house without a male escort. In a May 14 letter obtained by The Associated Press, 140 civil society and faith leaders from the U.S., Afghanistan and other countries “dedicated to the education and rights of women in Afghanistan” asked U.S. President Joe Biden to call for a U.N. peacekeeping force “to ensure that the cost of U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan is not paid for in the lives of schoolgirls.”

  • Tax fraud hurts schools and students like mine. So does Donald Trump-style tax avoidance.

    Most students can't understand why people who have the most and need the least can legally pretend they have no income and pay little or no taxes.

  • Uyghurs: US Senate passes bill to ban Xinjiang imports

    The legislation will create an assumption that goods from Xinjiang are made using forced labour.

  • US to evacuate thousands of Afghan helpers as Afghanistan teeters on the brink of all-out civil war

    ‘OPERATION ALLIES REFUGE’: With time running dangerously short and most U.S. troops already out of the country, the United States is planning a massive eleventh-hour airlift to ferry thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S. out of Afghanistan before they are subject to retribution from advancing Taliban forces.

  • FAA Gives Passenger Airlines 6-Month Extension For Cabin Cargo

    The Federal Aviation Administration has extended until the end of the year the exemption for U.S. commercial airlines to carry cargo in the main cabin when passengers are not present, citing an ongoing need to provide extra cargo lift capability while passenger traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels. The trade group Airlines for America had requested a one-year extension for cargo-in-cabin flights, but the agency said in a Friday ruling that air travel is returning to normal and could soon su

  • How are Texas Democrats paying for their trip to Washington as they block voting bills?

    Lawmakers have been missing in Austin since Monday.

  • A survey of long-haulers found 66 symptoms that lasted more than 6 months. Tiredness and brain fog were most common.

    A group from University College London surveyed more than 3,600 people with self-reported long-COVID.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Top 10 breakout players to draft

    Fantasy drafts will be here before we know it and were here to help. Heres our list of NFL players poised to have top-tier seasons this year.

  • Samsung considering another Texas location for $17 billion chip factory - document

    Samsung Electronics has applied for tax breaks to potentially build its planned $17 billion U.S. chip factory in a location in Texas other than Austin, where it has an existing chip plant, according to a document filed with Texas state officials. Samsung is considering a location in Williamson County in Texas for the chip contract manufacturing facility that would consist of an investment "in excess of $17 billion dollars" and result in 1,800 new jobs, the document made public on Thursday showed. Williamson County is home to the Taylor Independent School District, which is considering the tax breaks Samsung has applied for, the documents showed.

  • England player abused by racists slams social media giants

    One of the England soccer players targeted with online racist abuse after his team’s loss in the final of the European championship condemned social media companies Thursday for doing too little to block “hateful and hurtful” messages on their platforms. In comments directed at Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, Bukayo Saka said he didn’t want anyone else to be targeted by the kind of messages he and teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho received after the three Black players missed penalty kicks during the shootout that ended Sunday’s game. “I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that (it) is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages,” the 19-year-old Saka wrote on Instagram.

  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home': Peter Parker’s Spidey Suit Gets a Doctor Strange Upgrade

    Hot Toys has revealed a first look at Peter Parker’s upgraded Spidey Suit for the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which features upgrades courtesy of Doctor Strange. The first noticeable thing on the black and gold suit is the gauntlets. The inscriptions on the gauntlets, just like the gauntlets sported by Doctor Strange, seem to hint that maybe Peter Parker will be able to cast spells, priming him for action in the multiverse. The black and gold suit also has a Wakandan vibe to it, just lik

  • Some detained in Haitian president's killing had U.S. military training

    The Pentagon released a statement Thursday saying a "small number" of Colombians detained in the investigation had some U.S. military training.

  • Meet the rejuvenated Boston College quarterback 'every [NFL] scout is buzzing about'

    After being buried on the depth chart at Notre Dame and feeling as if his development stunted, Phil Jurkovec found the ideal situation for him on and off the field.

  • At least 60 dead after parts of Europe see 2 months of rain in 2 days

    More than 60 people have died and dozens are missing in Germany and Belgium after heavy rainfall caused water to overtake streets, sweeping up cars and bringing down buildings, AP reports.Driving the news: Storms across parts of western Europe caused rivers and reservoirs to burst through the banks, triggering flash floods overnight.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAt least 30 people died in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany’s most

  • Here's how every Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe compares to their comic-book counterparts

    With the introduction of the second Black Widow to the MCU, we're looking back at how every Marvel hero compares to their original comic look.

  • A 24-year-old man who had a double lung transplant after getting COVID-19 said he regretted not getting the vaccine

    "He wanted to wait until it was out like 10 years or so, kind of like a lot of the population wants it to be out longer," his mother said of the man's decision not to get the vaccine.