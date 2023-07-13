War criminal Girkin warns of new army mutiny in Russia after General Popov’s dismissal

Igor Girkin has once again predicated that there will be a mutiny in Russia

Russia may face another armed mutiny after the dismissal of Russian Army Major General Ivan Popov, who previously complained about the colossal problems of the occupying forces in Ukraine.

That’s according to convicted war criminal and former “official” of the Russian puppet authorities in Donetsk, Igor Girkin (Strelkov), who posted his views on his Telegram channel on July 13.

Popov’s dissatisfaction with the situation at the front, openly expressed to the Russian military leadership, leaked out through another general and part-time member of the Russian State Duma, Andrey Gurulev, Girkin said.

After that, the now former commander of the 58th Army, who calls himself “Spartacus” and his supporters “gladiators,” recorded an appeal to the Russian military, in which he accused the General Staff of complete indifference.

Read also: Russian MoD seizes Wagner Group military equipment

For his part, Girkin believes that since this scandal eventually spilled into public, the “uncontrolled collapse” of the Russian army has come even closer.

Girkin notes that, unlike Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who failed to bring his armed mutiny to its logical end, Popov might definitely count on the support of the military, which could have more serious consequences for the Kremlin regime.

“The appeal of the retired commander to the public is ... a most dangerous precedent,” Girkin said.

“Almost mutiny. Especially since this time it was not organized by some criminal who by the will of fortune made his way ‘from rags to riches,’ but a natural staff general. And not one of the worst. Later, as many commentators rightly point out, only mutinies and the uncontrolled disintegration of the army will take place. And in fact, it’s just a step away.”

A “new major defeat” of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, which is probably just around the corner, may lead to a new “march on Moscow,” this time by the regular army, Girkin said.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine