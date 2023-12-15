War Cry 4 Peace to host banquet Sunday at CF Klein Center

War Cry 4 Peace, a nonprofit organization whose members are dedicated to providing prevention, education and awareness to families and children affected by gun violence, is hosting its first holiday banquet on Sunday.

The event, which features gifts, food and fun, starts at 5 p.m. at the Klein Center on the College of Central Florida campus, 3001 SW College Road. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to be a sponsor, which ranges from $1,000 to $10,000.

A file picture of a War Cry 4 Peace prayer vigil

The banquet is designed to celebrate the lives of victims taken by gun violence.

Peace goal: Community gathers to pray for peace

The group was formed in 2014 and has comforted many families during their times of need.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: War Cry 4 Peace to host banquet at CF Klein Center on Sunday