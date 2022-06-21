War-damaged Russian tanks to go on display in Polish square

·1 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukraine government officials say they plan to put on public display in Warsaw damaged or burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles captured by Ukrainian forces during the war.

The head of the Polish prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, said the idea is to highlight Russian “atrocities” and the Ukrainian response.

“On one hand we are showing the atrocities that the Russian army is carrying out in Ukraine, (and) on the other hand we are showing the heroic defense of Ukraine’s armed forces and the results of these fights,” Dworczyk said.

The ironically-named “Invincible Army” open-air exhibition will be staged in the Castle Square in Warsaw's Old Town, that was painstakingly rebuilt after being razed during fighting in World War II.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this week that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon.

“We will help ensure that Russian tanks end up in Europe, but in the form of wreckage,” Reznikov told Polish Polsat TV News Sunday.

Ukraine has been urging its western allies to provide more military equipment and munitions to support its defense against severe Russian attacks in the east of the country.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In pro-Russian Serbia, a few Russians and Ukrainians unite to oppose war

    Each week about a dozen Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian expatriates opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine meet local Serbs in a Belgrade cafe to discuss the war and plan protest rallies. Serbia's open borders to Russia have made the Balkan country a destination for thousands of Russians, including some fleeing sanctions or conscription and others opposed to the government in Moscow. Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war also arrived.

  • Russia attempts to hold back Ukrainian advance, actively deploys aircraft General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 07:22 The Russian occupying forces have focused their efforts on holding back the advance and offensives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, actively conducting intensive missile and air strikes.

  • Russian journalist sells Nobel Peace Prize for £84m to aid Ukrainian refugees

    A Russian journalist has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize for a record £84 million ($103.5 million) to raise money for children in Ukraine.

  • 200 Russian deserters wandering in woods in Kharkiv Oblast

    Around 200 Russian deserters who were defeated on the battlefields in Kharkiv Oblast are now hiding out in local woods, seeking to avoid capture by their own commanders and by Ukrainian forces, sources in the area say.

  • China says it tested missile-interception system

    China has carried out a land-based missile interception test that "achieved its expected purpose", the Defence Ministry said, describing it as defensive and not aimed at any country. China has been ramping up research into all sorts of missiles, from those that can destroy satellites in space to advanced nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, as part of an ambitious modernisation scheme overseen by President Xi Jinping. State media has said China has conducted anti-missile system tests since at least 2010.

  • Ukrainian Air Force reveals how pilots manage to shoot down Russian missiles

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 16:47 Pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine sometimes manage to intercept Russian cruise missiles in the air. Source: Army Inform Details: The official publication of the Ministry of Defence [of Ukraine] gives an example of Russian cruise missiles launched from the Caspian Sea.

  • Zelensky: Front lines are 2,500 kilometers long, but we hold the initiative

    As of today, the front lines of Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country are 2,500 kilometers, long which is a great challenge, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on social media in June 21.

  • Taiwan to help finance rebuilding of Bucha, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhya

    Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has pledged Taipei’s financial commitment towards rebuilding a number of Ukrainian cities damaged in the Russian invasion, Bucha City Council said in a Telegram message on June 20.

  • Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian stronghold and kill soldiers from company tactical group

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 00:00 On Sunday, 19 June, Ukrainian aircraft destroyed a Russian stronghold and killed soldiers from a Russian company tactical group, while Ukrainian Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces shot down a Russian drone.

  • Ukrainian troops are deserting battle and Russian troops have 'troubled' morale as the war is expected to last years, NATO chief says

    Officials said "Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks," but "Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled."

  • Ukraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow

    Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday voted through two laws which will place severe restrictions on Russian books and music as Kyiv seeks to break many remaining cultural ties between the two countries following Moscow’s invasion. One law will forbid the printing of books by Russian citizens, unless they renounce their Russian passport and take Ukrainian citizenship. The ban will only apply to those who held Russian citizenship after the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule.

  • Missiles shot down over Odesa and the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district - Pivden [South] Operational Command

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 08:15 Russian troops tried to launch a missile strike on the night of 19-20 June against the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa Oblast, and against Odesa in the morning, but the missiles were destroyed in mid-air.

  • Lapid to become new prime minister as Israel heads to election

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli lawmakers will vote next week to dissolve parliament, opening the way for the country's fifth election in three years, after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett could not contain the rising pressure on his fragile ruling coalition. Bennett will step aside to be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, his partner in the unlikely coalition of opposites that ended former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule 12 months ago. Lapid, a former journalist who heads the largest party in the coalition, will serve as interim prime minister until new elections can be held.

  • Vereshchuk urges residents of Kherson region to leave through occupied Crimea

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Monday, 20 June 2022, 23:02 Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, has called on residents of the occupied Kherson region to leave the oblast using routes approved by the Russians, in particular through occupied Crimea.

  • Alderman hopes for vote for proposal to raise 6mph threshold for speed camera tickets

    One Chicago alderman is hoping the fourth time is the charm when it comes to changing Chicago's speed camera tickets and fines. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

  • Macron loses absolute majority in parliament

    STORY: In a crushing outcome, French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies on Sunday lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly - and with it control of the reform agenda.Initial projections showed Macron's centrist Ensemble alliance were still set to end up with the most seats, followed by the left-wing Nupes bloc headed by the hard left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon - who called the results Sunday a rout in front of cheering supporters.But Macron and his allies would fall well short of the absolute majority they would need to control parliament.If confirmed, a hung parliament would open up a period of political uncertainty that would require a degree of power-sharing among parties not experienced in France in recent decades.In another major change for French politics, Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party could win as much as 100 seats, the initial projections showed - its biggest score on record.Le Pen said she wants to unite all 'patriots,' including those on left:"The new faces that you will discover, faces beaming with enthusiasm and life, are the vanguard of this new political elite that will take responsibility for the country when the Macron adventure comes to an end. Beyond the parliamentary group, we will pursue the work of bringing together the French people, within a big popular movement, unifying all the patriots on both the right and the left, a national rally to defend the country in the face of crumbling, which we see every day."Macron's ability to pursue further reform of the euro zone's second biggest economy would hinge on his ability to rally moderates outside of his alliance on the right and left behind his legislative agenda.

  • Chris Evans said he planned to adopt a puppy, but rescuing an adult dog was 'the best decision of my life'

    The "Buzz Lightyear" star played with puppies as he told BuzzFeed it's a "shame" adult dogs get overlooked. Their trust is harder to earn, he said.

  • Summer Institute helps teachers, community members support Black students

    Educators and community members are coming together in Palm Beach County to learn more about supporting Black students in the classroom.

  • Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Director Randall Einhorn Revisit Janine's Emotional-But-Funny Breakup

    In the Season 1 finale of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson‘s Janine made the difficult decision to split up with boyfriend Tariq. Below, TVLine Dream Emmy nominee Brunson (who is also the show’s creator) and director Randall Einhorn break down how they found laughs in the dramatic moment. QUINTA BRUNSON | It was definitely my […]

  • Russian invaders focused on defense in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukraine’s General Staff

    After establishing control over the north-eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast in eastern Ukraine, Russian invaders are now focused on defending the territory they control from advances by Ukrainian troops in that region, Ukraine’s General Staff said in an update on June 21.