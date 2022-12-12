War ends if Putin dies, says Zelenskyy

According to the Ukrainian leader, Putin’s power structure will collapse if he dies, as Russian authority would simply become dysfunctional.

Zelenskyy noted that any authoritarian regime is dangerous – due to everything hinging one the whim of one singular leader.

He added that if such a person departs the scene, all institutions will stop working and the country would focus on domestic issues.

Recent media reports speculated about Putin’s health problems. According to some, Putin has recently undergone colon surgery after falling down the stairs.

In addition, many pointed out the signs that the Kremlin leader may have Parkinson’s disease, symptoms of which he tries to hide in public by tightly gripping tables and armrests.

