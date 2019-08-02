Jean-Marie Bralley

Politics,

Why would we do this?

The War To Erase Thomas Jefferson Has Just Begun

A college history professor once told me that rarely do we find historical figures that are all evil or all good. Most are a mix.

It’s a thought that has stuck with me, one seemingly self-evident and yet easily overlooked in these days of excessive labeling and pigeonholing of everyone.

I believe it’s a sentiment that needs reviving in our current national discussions about the removal of statues, paintings, memorials, etc., that honor certain historical figures.

As a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, I was disheartened by the July 1 decisionof the Charlottesville City Council to cease celebrating Thomas Jefferson’s birthday as a holiday. The decision was reached because of his association with slavery and the fact he allegedly fathered children with one of his slaves, Sally Hemings.

Not that Jefferson’s birthday is a holiday that particularly affected me or probably many other residents of Charlottesville. Until this dust-up, I was not aware that his birthday was a city-wide holiday.

Nevertheless, it’s the principle of the matter. We all know Jefferson was a man of contradictions. The late, respected columnist Charles Krauthammer called him “The Sublime Oxymoron.”

Jefferson owned slaves, yet penned the Declaration of Independence, which states all men are created equal. In an early draft of the revolutionary document, he included a clause that condemned slavery, and he was vexed when Congress removed it.

