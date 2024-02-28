The war in Gaza is making Biden’s problems at home even worse

Joe Biden’s team has long been worried about the commitment of his core voters.

Last autumn, strategists became concerned about the president’s unpopularity among young liberals and some ethnic minority groups that could usually be counted upon to vote for him.

Polls showed that some young people were switching their support to Donald Trump, while a larger group said they still supported progressive politics, but were unlikely to turn out for Mr Biden on election day.

The primary results in Michigan on Tuesday night showed that the war in Gaza has accelerated that trend.

Around 16 per cent of voters in the Democratic primary chose to mark themselves as “unaffiliated” to a specific candidate. In an election year when Mr Biden is running virtually unopposed for the nomination, it was a protest vote against his policies.

Michigan saw an organised attempt to protest against Mr Biden’s position on the war in Gaza, fronted by the Palestinian-American Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Ms Tlaib said the campaign, Listen to Michigan, was designed to send a message to the White House that Democrats were unhappy about the US’s support for Israel and reticence to secure a full ceasefire in Gaza.

The Listen to Michigan campaign urged Michiganders to vote 'uncommitted' - Getty

The US is home to around 3.5 million Arab-Americans, many of whom are concerned about the Biden administration’s military and diplomatic support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Michigan, one of the key swing states, has the second-largest population of Arab-Americans in the nation, and could have the power to decide the overall outcome of the race in November. In 2020, Mr Biden won there by less than three percentage points.

Across the country, polls also show that young people are more likely than older voters to sympathise with Palestine. One survey conducted in December showed that 46 per cent support Palestine, compared with 27 per cent who said they favoured Israel.

Polls show that young people are more likely than older voters to sympathise with Palestine - Getty

The war in Gaza is not the sole cause of some core Democrats turning against Mr Biden, but it has exacerbated a problem he has been facing for some time.

Many voters expected him to champion progressive causes more aggressively, prioritising minority rights over the flagship economic reforms that have formed the cornerstone of his presidency.

Three years after he took office, many of Mr Biden’s supporters have lost the energy they felt in 2020, and see his foreign policy positions as further evidence he is not the liberal champion they voted for.

Nor have his age and frequent blunders – pasted daily across the American press – endeared the 81-year-old to young voters that turned out in unprecedented numbers last time.

With Mr Trump leading the polls in many swing states, Mr Biden must find a compelling narrative for his foreign policy that reassures supporters of Israel and Palestine alike.

The Michigan results spell a warning sign for the Biden campaign. If they are replicated nationally in November, they will spell doom.