As war with Iran looms, the dangers of Trump’s go-it-alone policy become clear | Opinion

President Trump’s policy toward Iran is in deep crisis. The president’s approach has the support neither of America’s allies nor of its strategic rivals, China and Russia. And his policy — made even more confrontational by the shooting of a high-ranking Iranian official — has boxed him into a situation where, short of dramatic reversal, Washington and Tehran are edging close to war.

By failing to forge policies in cooperation with allies, the United States was robbed of advice and expertise in how to tackle the problems posed by Iran. Above all, it led to the dangerous deterioration of relations between the United States and Iran after the United States became the sole country to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. That deal was painstakingly negotiated by the Obama administration in cooperation with five other world powers.

Instead of Trump’s harsh policy imposing maximum pressure on Iran, Iran has turned the tables and has put pressure on a freshly impeached U.S. president whose reelection is by no means assured and whose international diplomatic isolation and weakness is no secret in the region.

Once again, Trump took unilateral action early on Friday morning. The killings of Iran’s revered and powerful military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad airport has further escalated tension in the region.

The killings immediately caused huge anti-American protests in Iran and led to the rise of global oil prices and the fall of stock markets around the world. On Sunday, Iran announced it would no longer heed the restrictions in the 2015 nuclear deal that restricted its development of nuclear weapons. Iraq’s lawmakers voted on a bill drafted by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to expel U.S. forces from the country. The bill must be signed by the prime minister to take effect.

And the coalition led by the United States that has fought ISIS in Iraq and Syria for years announced it was suspending operations and instead focusing on defending its forces: “We are now fully committed to protecting the Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops,” a press release said.

Iran has vowed “harsh revenge” for the killing of Soleimani, the strategic mastermind behind Tehran’s entire ambitious Middle East policy. He also coordinated Iran’s widespread covert operations program and provided much of the strategic expertise for President Bashar Assad’s war in Syria.

Trump’s approach to resolve America’s longstanding quarrel with Iran has consisted of two stages.

The politics of maximum pressure — imposing stiff economic sanctions — combined with harsh rhetoric toward Tehran’s leaders was to be followed by a second stage of intense personal diplomacy that would culminate in the signing of a great new deal of cooperation with longtime enemy Iran.

It would turn Trump into one of America’s greatest foreign-policy presidents and might even, or so he hoped, earn him a Nobel Peace Prize.

But this approach consisted of a lot of wishful thinking.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei simply refused to engage with Washington on the conditions Trump laid down, which included Iran halting all uranium enrichment and ceasing support for the region’s militant groups.

Trump’s unorthodox idea — conducting the nation’s diplomacy singlehandedly and without asking for much advice from experts in the State Department or from his allies — has been revealed as untenable.

Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 multiparty nuclear deal with Iran was caused by his unhappiness that the deal was not meant to restrain Iran’s aggressive politics in the region. Trump also believed it would not effectively prevent Tehran’s ability to manufacture nuclear weapons in the long run.

But his policy has instead emboldened Iran to aggressively challenge U.S. policies in the Middle East.

Iran and the international community deeply resented U.S. withdrawal from the deal, and it started the rapid deterioration of relations with Tehran.

The recent siege of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad by violent protesters who were clearly directed by the Tehran regime recalled the Iranian hostage crisis 40 years ago that decisively contributed to President Jimmy Carter’s electoral defeat.

Iran’s shooting down of an expensive American drone in June, as well as Tehran’s open support of the Assad regime in Syria and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, were further indications of Iran’s challenge to the United States.