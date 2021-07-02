The war isn't over: A UN official reveals how Russia is jeopardizing lives in northwest Syria

Charles Davis
·4 min read
A human chain is formed by workers from the civil society, humanitarian aid, and medical and rescue services in a vigil calling for maintaining a UN resolution authorising the passage of humanitarian aid into Syria&#39;s rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, near Bab al-Hawa along the motorway linking it to the city of Idlib on July 2, 2021. - The UN resolution is set to expire on July 10 -- by which time the Security Council must have voted on its renewal, which is currently threatened by a veto from Russia on grounds that it violates Syria&#39;s sovereignty, in a bid to re-route aid through regime-controlled territory.
A human chain is formed by workers from the civil society, humanitarian aid, and medical and rescue services in a vigil calling for maintaining a UN resolution authorizing the passage of humanitarian aid into Syria's rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, near Bab al-Hawa along the motorway linking it to the city of Idlib on July 2, 2021. - The UN resolution is set to expire on July 10 -- by which time the Security Council must have voted on its renewal, which is currently threatened by a veto from Russia on grounds that it violates Syria's sovereignty, in a bid to re-route aid through regime-controlled territory. OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images

  • The rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib is home to some 3.4 million people, many of them displaced.

  • This part of northwestern Syria is under blockade and gets bombed by Russia and the Syrian regime.

  • There is only one internationally sanctioned border crossing for humanitarian aid.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A majority of the those who live in the last opposition-held sliver of northwestern Syria are internally displaced, having already fled Russian and regime bombing campaigns elsewhere. Their final refuge is controlled by extremist militants and blockaded, with Damascus and its allies continuing to rain missiles and artillery fire on what is essentially one large refugee camp.

The single internationally sanctioned gateway to the outside is Bab al-Hawa, where the United Nations transports aid to hundreds of thousands of people who depend it. But even that gateway is tenuous, with Russia threatening to veto an effort at the UN Security Council to renew the border crossing's mandate, which expires July 10. Moscow maintains that, going forward, all aid should pass through the territory of its ally, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who has previously denied such aid as a means of starving his opponents

Mark Cutts, the UN's deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, told Insider what's at stake.

Charles Davis: What is the humanitarian situation on the ground in northwest Syria? Isn't the war over?

Mark Cutts: The violence continues daily. Hospitals have been badly damaged, aid convoys hit, and scores of people killed and injured, including children, disabled people, humanitarians, and medics. More than 2.7 million people are displaced by the conflict, where the humanitarian situation is at its most heartbreaking. Millions of people are pushed up against the border with Turkey. Poverty has gotten worse due to the conflict, an economic crisis and COVID-19. The number of people reliant on aid has increased by 20% to 3.4 million people. Prices of food staples rose by over 200% in the last year alone, while income sources and livelihoods have been eroded by the ongoing economic crisis.

CD: How does aid currently get there and who supplies it?

MC: More than UN 1,000 trucks cross the border at Bab-al Hawa every month from our transport hub in Turkey.

CD: Isn't this area controlled by extremist groups? Do they manage distribution of this aid?

MC: Since 2014, the UN has delivered 39,000 trucks of humanitarian aid through this corridor. Every single one of these trucks has been inspected by UN monitors. We also check the goods when they arrive at warehouses in Syria, and at distribution points, and we do post distribution monitoring. It is the most scrutinized aid distribution in the world.

CD: Russia has been saying aid could go through regime-controlled Syria. Why isn't that acceptable?

MC: The scale of the needs in northwest Syria, where 90 percent of the 3.4 million affected people are in extreme need of humanitarian aid for their survival, is such that a massive cross-border aid operation is needed. Most of the displaced people are in camps close to the Turkish border, and with the war still going on, the cross-border aid operation has proven to be the safest and most direct way of getting aid to these people. Crossline convoys will only be possible if the parties to the conflict agree to this. The UN is ready to carry out crossline convoys if the parties to the conflict reach agreement on this.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lukashenko orders closure of Belarus border with Ukraine - BelTA

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered the closure of the border with Ukraine, seeking to block what he called an inflow of weapons to coup-plotters detected by his security services, BelTA state news agency reported. The move appears to deepen a standoff between Belarus and outside powers angered by his government's forcing down of a Ryanair flight in May and arrest of a government critic who was on the aircraft. Western countries imposed sanctions on Belarus to punish it for the action, and the European Union and Ukraine have also banned Belarus-registered flights from entering their airspace.

  • Gazprom holds back exports via Ukraine, pressing case for Nord Stream 2 -analysts

    Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom has held off from booking additional capacity for gas supplies via Ukraine to meet surging demand in recent months, sending a clear sign it is waiting for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be commissioned, analysts said. Nord Stream 2, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine, has faced criticism from the United States, which says it will increase European reliance on Russian gas. The project is set to double the annual capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic metres, more than Russia's total gas exports to Europe for half a year.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Rebel resurgence raises questions for Abiy Ahmed

    The capture of the Tigrayan capital Mekelle puts huge pressure on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

  • From wasteland to bustling base, last U.S. forces say goodbye to Bagram

    The sky lit up with explosions over Kabul. I'm a New Yorker who had watched the Sept. 11 attacks on TV from Reuters' Moscow newsroom, and within days was headed on assignment to Afghanistan, where the Taliban government was harbouring Osama bin Laden, the man suspected of masterminding the hijackings. The only way in was by helicopter from Tajikistan with the Northern Alliance.

  • Taliban has won the war in Afghanistan, says Lord Dannatt as UK and US troops pull out

    The Taliban has “prevailed” in its battle with the West in Afghanistan, the former head of the British Army has said, as it emerged all UK and US troops will be withdrawn on Sunday. Writing in The Telegraph, General Lord Dannatt said the mission had been intended to give the Afghan people the choice of a more “moderate and peaceful” life. “Ultimately, Taliban force of arms has prevailed, and the people of that country have been denied the chance to choose a better way of life,” Lord Dannatt said

  • US allies want to spend more time practicing to hunt Russian and Chinese subs, top Navy admiral says

    An area of focus is anti-submarine warfare, which has gained attention as Russia's and China's sub fleets grow.

  • U.S. looks into having 3 Central Asian states take in at-risk Afghans -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is exploring having three Central Asian countries temporarily take in thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces and face threats from the Taliban now that American troops are withdrawing after 20 years, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. They said Washington is in talks with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan about letting in the at-risk Afghan citizens. Two of the sources were U.S. officials and all requested anonymity.

  • Slovenian PM: EU must let Hungary's Orban voice ideas on its future

    Slovenia's prime minister said on Friday Hungarian leader Viktor Orban must be allowed to express his ideas about the European Union's future, warning that the bloc would "continue to shrink" if people are excluded from the debate. Janez Jansa's comments were a further sign of a growing alliance between the nationalist leaders of Slovenia, Hungary and Poland that is worrying more liberal countries in the EU. Orban faced criticism at an EU summit last week over a Hungarian law banning schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality, with French President Emmanuel Macron referring to a fundamental "East-West divide"..

  • Hundreds of Islamic State women 'marrying' their way out of Syrian camps

    Hundreds of women associated with the Islamic State have been smuggled out of a northeast Syria detention camp by paying bribes with money raised from husbands they met online, according to a new report. Women living in Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria are meeting men online using social media profiles advertising their jihadist bona fides and soliciting donations which are used to fund escape attempts or improve their quality of life in the camp, the Guardian reported on Friday. The Syrian Democr

  • WHO decision challenges West to recognize Chinese vaccines

    The World Health Organization said Thursday that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized for emergency use should be recognized by countries as they open up their borders to inoculated travelers. The move could challenge Western countries to broaden their acceptance of two apparently less effective Chinese vaccines, which the U.N. health agency has licensed but most European and North American countries have not. In addition to vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc., AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the WHO has also given the green light to the two Chinese jabs, made by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

  • Slovakia sells most Sputnik V vaccine doses back to Russia

    Slovakia has sold most Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines back to the country of origin, the Slovak Health Ministry said on Friday, as public interest is low after months of government hesitation over using the product that lacks European regulatory approval. Slovakia shipped back 160,000 out of 200,000 doses imported in March, at $9.95 per dose, the same price as the original purchase, a ministry spokeswoman said. Slovakia's adventure with Sputnik was a political fiasco for then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who bought the shots without telling his coalition partners and over their opposition.

  • 'Saddam Hussein's god-awful, gaudy palace': Biden recalls naturalization ceremony in Iraq before Fourth of July

    President Joe Biden recalled attending a naturalization ceremony in Iraq for U.S. troops during a White House event celebrating a new batch of immigrant citizens before Independence Day.

  • House Passes $760 Billion Infrastructure Bill

    The House on Thursday passed a roughly $760 billion, five-year transportation and water package that some Democrats say could be used to flesh out the framework of a bipartisan infrastructure bill, adding another layer of intrigue and potential complexity to the ongoing effort to develop a legislative package that can get through Congress. The 221-201 vote fell largely along party lines, with two Republicans — Christopher Smith of New Jersey and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — joining Democr

  • China June rentals surge as record numbers of college leavers seek accommodation

    China's home rental prices rose by their fastest for at least 2-1/2 years, according to a private survey, as record numbers of college graduates flocked to big cities in search of jobs as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Average prices in 40 cities rose 2.1% in June from a month earlier, compared with May's 0.78% increase, statistics from Zhuge House Hunter, one of China's largest independent real estate research firms, showed on Thursday. Such cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, are the top locations for young job seekers, Zhuge House Hunter said.

  • Daily Crunch: In one of India's largest exits, Swedish media giant MTG buys PlaySimple for $360M

    When SPACs attack: The United States Department of Justice is investigating Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV company that went public via a SPAC. China v. Didi v. American investors: Sticking to the theme of companies in trouble, Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is in hot water with its own domestic regulators. Just days after it went public in the United States.

  • Soccer-Germany's Kroos announces retirement from international football

    Kroos' announcement comes three days after Germany were beaten 2-0 by England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley. "I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end."

  • As last US forces depart Bagram air base, fewer than 1,000 American troops remain in Afghanistan

    DEPARTURE DAY: With a final flight out this morning, the last American troops departed Bagram Air Base, signaling the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan is nearing completion a full two months ahead of President Joe Biden’s Sept. 11 deadline.

  • Air Force special operators face a 'particularly hard' transition after Middle East wars, top general says

    "If it were easy, somebody else would would be able to do it," Lt. Gen. James Slife, AFSOC commander, said in February.

  • Andy Murray error-prone and flat as Denis Shapovalov refuses to follow script

    Andy Murray beaten on Centre Court by Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 No repeat of previous comeback heroics as Murray could not match free-swinging Canadian left-hander Shapovalov will next face eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round Andy Murray made a poignant exit from Wimbledon, losing to Denis Shapovalov in straight sets, and then admitted to doubts over his future. Is it worth continuing, he asked, when he can no longer compete with the best players. At least Murray has manag

  • Watch Dave Grohl Blow Pharrell’s Mind With the Surprising Inspiration for ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ (Video)

    “Nevermind,” the seminal Nirvana album, had some funkier inspirations than you might expect. In a recent chat with fellow musician Pharrell Williams, Dave Grohl revealed that many of his drum beats for the band were ripped directly from a genre that hasn’t held much respect among rock fans over the years – disco. A clip from the Foo Fighters frontman’s Paramount+ series, “From Cradle to Stage,” in which he insists to Williams that he was never a great drummer nor an original one began to make th