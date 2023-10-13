War in Israel will not distract NATO from supporting Ukraine — Stoltenberg

The unfolding IDF military operation against Hamas in Israel will not deter NATO from continued support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German broadcaster DW on Oct. 13.

Stoltenberg emphasized that is the collective position of Alliance members.

“This [situation in Israel] will not undermine our ability, readiness, and determination to continue supporting Ukraine,” the official said.

The secretary noted that in just the past few days, NATO allies have made significant new statements regarding further military aid to Ukraine.

“Therefore, NATO's support for Ukraine is not just words, it's tangible actions,” he added.

“I believe the best expression of our support is the concrete actions that are apparent on the ground every day as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine.”

On Oct. 11, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured him that Washington’s support for Ukraine will continue this year and next.

Recent media reports suggested that the White House is considering combining military aid to Israel and Ukraine into one legislative package for the U.S. Congress to approve.

