War in Israel worries Bay Area companies with staff stationed overseas
One Silicon Valley CEO was at a tech conference when she first heard the tragic news coming out of Israel. Immediately her concern was for her employees based in Tel Aviv
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
