War kills 10,000+ civilians, Russia stockpiling missiles, new British ambassador

● Almost 10,000 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russia’s all-out war, 17,000+ more injured — UN

Not less than 27,149 Ukrainian civilians have been killed or injured since Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, to Sept. 10, 2023, reported the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR).





● Sweden to consider sending Gripen jets to Ukraine

The Swedish government will soon direct its armed forces to examine the possibility of transferring Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, Svergies Radio reported on Sept. 12, citing informed sources.





● Scholz warns against ‘imaginary peace’ in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned against decisions that would bring merely an “imaginary” peace to Ukraine, speaking at the Sant'Egidio Community peace conference in Berlin on Sept. 12.





● Russia stockpiling missiles to target Ukraine in renewed mass missile attacks when the cold sets in

Russian occupation forces are likely saving missiles to resume massive attacks on Ukraine when the cold season sets in, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced on national TV on Sept. 12.





● Is Elon Musk a traitor? US to hold closed-door meeting over whether billionaire is

U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is demanding an investigation into SpaceX, whose CEO Elon Musk could have disrupted Ukraine's attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet by refusing to connect the Starlink network in occupied Crimea, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 12.





● Beleaguered Crimean Bridge shut down again to overnight traffic

The Crimean bridge that connects the Moscow-annexed peninsula with continental Russia was shut down to traffic during the night of Sept. 12, reported Russian Telegram channel Krymsky Most (Crimean Bridge): Operational Information.





● Russia deploying reserves in desperate effort to prevent Ukrainian breakthrough

The Russians are deploying resources from deep inside Russia and moving troops between the different fronts in a desperate effort to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from breaking through their defenses, the Military Media Center reported.





● New UK envoy to Ukraine begins his tenure

After presenting his credentials to Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, Martin Harris CMG OBE is now serving as the UK’s new Ambassador to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a message on its website on Sept. 11.





● Russia turning to North Korea a sign of weakness — Ukrainian intel

North Korea is indeed of interest to the Russian regime, as it has a sufficient stockpile of Soviet weapons, but the need for such weapons is a clear indication of its poor state, Andriy Yusov, a Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) representative, told Radio NV on Sept. 11.





● China exacts even larger discount on Russian gas as primary importer of sanctioned resource

China continues to exploit Russian weaknesses in gas export as the country is set to receive heavily discounted petrol from Russia’s state energy company — despite higher gas prices and Gazprom’s loss-making nature, Reuters reported on Sept. 8.





