'This Is War': Lindsey Graham Clucks At New York Officials Over Chick-Fil-A Bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has declared “war” over a New York bill that poses a conflict with Chick-fil-A’s “closed on Sundays” policy.

The South Carolina senator took to social media on Friday to criticize New York State officials over the bill, which would require restaurants that are part of the state’s highway system rest areas to be open seven days a week.

The bill “wouldn’t immediately apply” to restaurants currently operating at the state rest areas, but would impact future contracts for food service there, The Associated Press noted.

“This is war,” wrote Graham in defense of the fast-food chain, which has maintained founder S. Truett Cathy’s policy for employees to use Sundays to spend time with family or worship.

Graham later shared a picture of him in front of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in midtown Manhattan, a location that wouldn’t be impacted if the bill were to become law, to “send a clear message.”

“Hands off OUR Chick-Fil-A!” Graham wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He noted if the bill goes forward, he’d introduce legislation withholding federal funds from any city or state that requires Chick-fil-A to open on Sunday.

“New York is off base and their actions will not go unanswered,” he wrote.

As if the insanity by the left couldn’t get any worse, Democrats in New York are trying to force @ChickfilA to open on Sundays…



I showed up to their Manhattan location today while visiting NYC to send a clear message:



Hands off OUR Chick-Fil-A!



Join me in this fight ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/Qe1oqhGF1y — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 22, 2023

A number of critics on X mocked Graham for his “clear message” about the chicken sandwich spot.

Dear Moron:



The law is: if you get one of the monopolies on the NY State Thruway you have to be open seven days a week for the sake of the drivers who have nowhere else to eat.



Also fuck you, you Trumpist whore. Oh and your Chick-Fil-A crapshack food too. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) December 22, 2023

Thanks for the Chick fil a selfie Lindsey. That’ll show them! — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 22, 2023

yes, this is real https://t.co/xHrM2zOQZi — bryan metzger (@metzgov) December 22, 2023

I did not have conservative chicken nugget weekend war on my 2023 bingo card and that’s on me. https://t.co/x0Hvpfqpt6 — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) December 23, 2023

New Yorkers behind him who have no idea who he is or why he’s posing for a picture in front of a chick-fil-a: “please get out of the way sir” https://t.co/D7GbdfON57 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) December 22, 2023

It’s so cool how you can be elected to represent a state with millions of people in it to only end up doing shit like this. https://t.co/qNXg07rqE1 — Nolan 🌹 (@VoidOfRoses) December 23, 2023

