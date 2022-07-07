War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali

Stanley Widianto
·2 min read

By Stanley Widianto

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - G20 foreign ministers head to a joint summit on Friday that will put some of the staunchest critics of Russia invasion of Ukraine in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat, in the first such meeting since the war started in February.

The buildup to the gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali has been dominated by the war and its impact on the global economy, with top officials from Europe, the United States and Australia stressing there will be no "business as usual" at the forum, without saying what that might entail.

Russia's invasion has cast a cloud over Indonesia's presidency of the Group of 20 largest economies this year, with speculation of boycotts from some members and a walkout in April at a finance ministers' meeting in Washington.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi late on Thursday said it was important for the host to "create an atmosphere that's comfortable for everybody" and the G20 was an opportunity for progress.

"This is the first time, since February 24, all major players are sitting in the same room," she said, referring to when the start of the Russian invasion.

A senior U.S. State Department official on Thursday said it was important to prevent "disruptions or interruptions" to the G20 agenda, while ensuring nothing took place that could legitimise Russia's "brutalising" of Ukraine.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Thursday described Russia's actions as "illegal, unjust and immoral", a position she would make clear at the forum.

Japan would also raise its concerns about the war, a Japanese government official said, adding it was talking with like-minded countries but no decision had been made about a walkout over Russia.

Russia's invasion, which it calls a "special military operation", has caused major disruption to the global economy, with a blockade on Ukrainian grain and sanctions on Russian oil and gas driving a food crisis and a global spike in inflation.

Friday's agenda includes a closed meeting with top diplomats of G20 countries including China, India, the United States, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Japan, South Africa, as well as bilateral talks on the sidelines. Ukraine's foreign minister is expected to address the meeting virtually.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali on Thursday, during which he praised Beijing but lashed out at an "openly aggressive" West.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)

Recommended Stories

  • Not 'business as usual' for G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali

    G20 foreign ministers travel to the resort island of Bali this week for a meeting that will be overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, with Russia's attendance creating rifts in the bloc as host Indonesia tries to mediate. The Group of 20 includes Western countries that have accused Moscow of war crimes in Ukraine and rolled out sanctions, but also countries like China, Indonesia, India and South Africa that have not followed suit.

  • Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G-20 talks in Bali

    Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security. The United States and its allies have sought to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin in as many ways as possible, including by threatening a boycott of the G-20′s Bali summit in November unless Putin is removed from the forum.

  • Rocket carrying new nuclear missile component explodes in late-night test

    Officials are investigating the cause of the mishap, which did not injure anyone.

  • U.S. senators visit Kyiv to promote Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism' bill

    Two U.S. senators seeking to pass a law designating Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" visited Ukraine’s capital on Thursday to discuss the bill with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Republican Lindsey Graham told Reuters in a joint interview with Democrat Richard Blumenthal that the bill would put Russia in "the category of Iran, Syria and North Korea." Graham said he believed it could get near-unanimous support in the U.S. Senate.

  • Chinese diplomat says 'reunification' with Taiwan near, cites China's 'growing comprehensive strength'

    A top Chinese official in charge of relations with Taiwan has announced a "reunification" of the two countries is approaching, citing growing Chinese "strength."

  • China fires back, calls US 'the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development' after FBI warnings

    China fired back at warnings from the U.S. intelligence community about the threat Beijing poses – urging officials to "stop spreading lies and stop making irresponsible remarks."

  • Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G20 talks in Bali

    Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security

  • 5 Paths to Victory for Ukraine in Its War With Russia

    A new report analyzes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and what is needed for victory.

  • G-20 meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

    Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy and food security when they meet in Indonesia this week. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the Group of 20 meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali, which will set the stage for a summit of G-20 leaders at the same venue in November. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room, let alone the same city, since January.

  • After police inaction, Thai man begs thieves to stop robbing him as he has nothing left to steal

    With purportedly nothing left to steal, a fed-up Thai man took to social media to plead with burglars to stop robbing his home after law enforcement allegedly failed to take action despite numerous complaints. Niphon Muangkram, 31, lives in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen and has reportedly been robbed six times in three months. Around 40,000 baht (approximately $1,109) worth of valuables has allegedly been taken from his home, even though the 31-year-old lives only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the police station.

  • Putin says Russia just starting in Ukraine, peace talks will get harder with time

    LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks. In a hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said the prospects for any negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on. Russia accuses the West of waging a proxy war against it by hammering its economy with sanctions and stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine.

  • There's An Entire Industry In China That's Reportedly Built Millions Of Dollars By Making Racist Videos About Africans

    There is an entire Chinese industry profiting off of racist videos about Africans.

  • Child brings loaded gun to summer camp in a lunchbox, North Carolina police say

    A fellow camper reported the weapon to a camp counselor.

  • Crimes committed by illegal immigrants surged in 2021 after declining in previous years

    The number of crimes committed by illegal immigrants surged during fiscal year 2021, including a 1,900% increase in murders and a 400% increase in assaults and domestic violence.

  • The Best Beach Tents to Keep You Sun-Safe All Day

    The best beach tents and beach canopies that stand against the wind, automatic pop up tents and tents from popular brands like Pacific Breeze and Coleman.

  • Andrew Wiggins' perfect reason for increased rebounding in NBA playoffs

    Andrew Wiggins rose to the occasion, literally and figuratively, and became a rebounding monster for the Warriors in the playoffs.

  • Anti-speeding tech and 'black box' now mandatory in new EU cars

    European Union regulators have decided that all new cars launched after July 2022 must be equipped with a system that monitors speeding and a black box.

  • Australian, Chinese foreign ministers to meet for first time in three years

    Australia and China's foreign ministers will meet for the first time in three years, Beijing confirmed on Thursday, signalling a thaw in relations that soured over claims of foreign interference and retaliatory trade sanctions. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing in Beijing that Australia was among the bilateral meetings Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong had earlier told reporters in Bali the new government in Canberra was "willing to engage" with China, but added it wanted the trade measures that China has taken against Australia to be lifted.

  • SSU detains "traitor" reconnoitring positions of Ukrainian Air Defence Forces

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 7 JULY, 10:25 Military counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine has neutralised an attempt by the aggressor's to establish the location of the air defence systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the southern and eastern fronts.

  • Western weapons successfully deployed on the frontlines at last Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 22:36 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the weapons that Ukraine had received from its Western partners has been successfully deployed on the frontlines at last, with Ukrainian troops inflicting palpable damage on Russian military depots and other important logistical centres.