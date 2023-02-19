A year of war: Los Angeles Times photographers document the battle in Ukraine

Almost everyone in Ukraine can recall some vivid scrap of what they were feeling and doing last Feb. 24, the day Vladimir Putin’s army launched Europe’s biggest land war since 1945, seeking to subdue a country that the Russian president claims is not in fact a country.
In the early dark hours, as armored vehicles rumbled across the border and warplanes filled the skies, people were sleeping, bathing, making love, video-gaming, soothing a sick child. Later, as the invasion’s full scope sank in, there were frantic calls and messages to relatives and friends in harm’s way — a status that eventually came to include nearly every corner of Ukraine.
The cost of a year of warfare has been staggering: tens of thousands of people dead or maimed, millions driven from their homes, urban landscapes disfigured, desolate mass graves unearthed, the global economy jolted along with Europe’s entire security architecture.
Relatives of conscripts from temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea are turning to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation en masse because of violation of conscripts' rights.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin’s puppet warlord in the Chechen Republic, has refused to join an information campaign against Russian Defence Ministry led by Wagner mercenary company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Institutefor the Study of War has said.
A swift Russian victory, with its troops parading in victory through the streets of Kyiv. A collapse of power in the Kremlin, with Vladimir Putin despatched in a palace coup. Or perhaps even a quickly negotiated peace settlement, with small parcels of land changing hands as the borders were redrawn.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Iran was responsible for a reported attack on an oil tanker last week. An attack on the Liberian-flagged Campo Square was confirmed on Saturday by the ship's captain, who said it was lightly damaged by an airborne object on Feb. 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea. Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.
Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine believes that the Belarusian soldiers will be forced to obey the orders of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and may be involved in the invasion of Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine has taken center stage this week at the Berlin Film Festival, which is taking place for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year. At Thursday’s opening ceremony, Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy appeared via satellite to encourage festival-goers “not to remain silent” over Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression. Sean Penn, […]
Russia has lost about 142,270 of its soldiers since starting its full-scale war in Ukraine, with 1,010 of them being killed by Ukrainian forces in the last day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Feb. 18
The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.
French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that crushing Russia has never been France's position and never will be, although he wants Russia to be defeated in the war with Ukraine. Source: Macron, talking to French media outlets on a plane on his way back from the Munich Security Conference, as reported by Le Figaro Quote: "I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position, but I am convinced that in the end, this will not end militarily… I do not bel
Russian occupiers have turned the Central District Hospital in Kherson Oblast into a military one, taking 36 of those killed and about 20 wounded there. Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 February Quote: "The enemy keeps suffering losses.
The first class of 635 Ukrainian fighters has finished a five-week advanced U.S. training course in Germany on sophisticated combat skills and armored vehicles that will be critical in the coming spring offensive against the Russians, the Pentagon said Friday. Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that additional training is already underway at the Grafenwoehr training area, and will involve about 1,600 more Ukrainian troops. The completion of the first class coincided with a visit to the base by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, giving him his first chance to see Ukrainian soldiers training there.