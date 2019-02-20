War over 'Peace Cross' puts Supreme Court in crosshairs of debate over government involvement with religion

The Supreme Court will be on trial itself this month when it considers the fate of a 40-foot Latin cross honoring World War I dead.

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court will be on trial itself next week when it weighs the fate of a 40-foot Latin cross honoring World War I dead that has reignited the nation's never-ending battle between church and state.

"Murky," "muddled" and "morass" are some of the terms used by judges, lawyers and constitutional scholars to describe the court's rules for government involvement with religion. Also "unclear," "unsound" and "unworkable." Not to mention "inconsistent," "irreconcilable" and "incoherent."

Some high court justices have even admitted to being "bedeviled" by the sum total of their decisions in this arena. By their own admission, the court's interpretations of the First Amendment's Establishment Clause have left the law in "chaos," "disarray" and "shambles."

Into this "hot mess," as a federal appeals court recently described it, steps a 93-year-old memorial that towers over the small town of Bladensburg, Maryland. Conceived in 1919 by bereaved mothers of the fallen and completed by the American Legion six years later, it's now owned and operated by a government agency.

The question before the Supreme Court seems simple: Does the monument violate the First Amendment, which prohibits government establishment of religion?

The answer is complicated by the court's multitude of opinions. In 1971, it said any government role must have a secular purpose, cannot favor or inhibit religion, and cannot excessively entangle church and state. Years later, it outsourced part of the decision-making process to a so-called "reasonable observer."

In 2005, the justices created exceptions to their original test for passive religious displays, such as nativity scenes or the Ten Commandments. And in a 2014 case upholding legislative prayer, they incorporated history and tradition into the mix.

All of which led Associate Justice Clarence Thomas to conclude last year that "this court's Establishment Clause jurisprudence is in disarray."

"We don’t have a real strong sense of what the rules are, and this has been true for a while," says Richard Garnett, founding director of Notre Dame Law School’s Program on Church, State, and Society.

The Trump administration agrees. It joined dozens of religious, municipal and veterans groups defending the "Peace Cross" and complaining that the court's mixed messages force legal battles to be decided "display by display.” The Justice Department says that turns the purpose of the Establishment Clause on its head by creating even more disputes.

The case stands out on the court's humdrum docket this term as a likely win for the conservative majority, bolstered by Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh's 2018 confirmation. Even before his elevation, the court had ruled in favor of many religious groups and causes. When it did not, several conservative justices usually complained.

In 2014, the court ruled that corporations with religious objections do not have to include free coverage of contraceptives in health insurance policies. In 2017, it said religious institutions can receive public funds for secular purposes, such as playground renovation. Last year, it absolved a Colorado baker of discrimination for refusing on religious grounds to serve a same-sex wedding.

Against that backdrop, the American Humanist Association will have a hard time convincing the justices that the Maryland war memorial should be moved or redesigned, perhaps as a slab or obelisk. Nevertheless, it argues vociferously that religion, not commemoration, is what most observers see in a 40-foot Latin cross.

"This is the most intensely religious and most intensely sectarian symbol that there is," says Douglas Laycock, a leading scholar on religious liberty and law professor at the University of Virginia and University of Texas.

As for the difficult church-state divide, he says, "All the justices, left to right, have a problem trying to draw lines."

Squeezing the 'Lemon'

The attack on the cross has mobilized the religious right like few issues before. Its wrath mostly is focused not on the challengers, but the court itself.

For nearly a half century, the court's seminal doctrine has been the "Lemon test," named after the 1971 decision that was intended to define what government could and could not do when it comes to religion. But over the years, the justices have ignored the very rules that lower courts continue to follow.